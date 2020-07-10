World Population Day Theme 2020: Here's What The Day Focuses On During The Global Pandemic

World Population Day is celebrated on July 11, every year, in order to spread and raise awareness of the rising global population issues. World Population Day was invented by the Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme, way back in 1989. This day was inspired by the public interest of Five Billion Day on July 11, 1987, which means that this initiative was taken on the approximate date when the world's population reached five billion people.

The United Nations General Assembly finally decided to continue seeking the World Population Day through its resolution 45/216 made in December 1990. World Population Day's main objective is to increase people's awareness of various population issues that also include the importance of gender equality, maternal health, family planning, poverty, and human rights. Here is the World Population Day Theme for 2020. Read on to know more details:

World Population Day Theme 2020

As the entire world is fighting a global pandemic, nothing grand can be held in order to celebrate and raise awareness on the World Population Day. However, this year’s theme for World Population Day is mainly focused on protecting and safeguarding the rights of women from all around the world. The theme of World Population Day 2020 also focuses on keeping women and girls healthy, especially during the time of a pandemic.

Reportedly, a recent research held by the UNFPA has put light on the fact that if the lockdown continues for another six months and if health services are majorly disrupted, then there is a high chance that around 47 million women from the middle and low-income countries will not even have the access to basic modern contraceptive methods. A situation like this will conclude in 7 million unwanted and unintended pregnancies. According to various reports, this situation can also lead to an increase in issues like child marriage, female genital mutilation, and gender-based violence.

According to reports, as of March 2020, there was an estimated total of 7.8 billion people living on the planet Earth. Reports also suggest that in a global pandemic situation, the population is expected to increase rapidly, due to an unstoppable rise in the number of unplanned pregnancies. As the population of the world will go higher, so will the issues related to it.

