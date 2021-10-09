World Post Day 2021: Significance, Theme, Messages To Share & More

World Post Day is celebrated on October 9 every year to mark the anniversary of the Universal Postal Union (UPU). The UPU, which was started in 1874 in Switzerland, played a pivotal role in world history as a mediator of communication. The organisation became a part of the United Nations in 1948. Way before digitalisation, sending letters through the post was the only way to communicate and reach the near and dear ones. Every year over 150 countries observe this with recreational activities for employees and awareness activities for the curious.

On the occasion of World Post Day 2021, let's look at the significance, World Post Day theme, quotes and messages that can be sent to commemorate the importance of postal services.

World Post Day Significance

Communication plays a significant part in establishing and developing social and economic relations. World Post Day is celebrated as an ode to the contribution and efforts of the postal industry.

On the occasion, UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres explained the significance of the day through a message. "On World Post Day, invaluable contributions of postal workers to our societies and economies. The vast postal network- involving millions of workers moving billions of pieces of mail to hundreds of thousands of post offices- is woven into our societies, connecting communities the world over," he said.

World Post Day Theme

World Post Day is not guided by a particular theme. However, according to a statement by UPU Director General Bishar Abdurahman Hussein, "When COVID-19 affected all countries of the world including established supply chain infrastructure and the postal found a way to continue offering services to the communities," therefore in the year 2021 the theme for World Post Day is "Innovate to Recover."

"In this innovativeness of Posts, and their resilience in serving communities that we are celebrating on the occasion of World Post Day," Mr. Hussein said.

(Image: Unsplash)

World Post Day Messages: Wishes to share

Distance is a barrier that can only be overcome with the help of communication. Best wishes to you on the occasion of World Post Day.

Dedicate your time to honour the service that links friends and family with each other from across borders. Wish you a very Happy World Post Day.

Postal workers dedicate their lives to helping people. Let's dedicate this day to honour and respect them. Best wishes to you on this occasion of World Post Day.

On the service that brings people closer every day. Wish you a very happy World Day Post Day.

The internet creates as well as destroys whereas a post always just gives. Happy World Post Day.

(Image: Unsplash)