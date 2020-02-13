COVID-19: Here's How The World Is Gearing Up For Coronavirus Response

The World Health Organization, on Thursday morning, February 13 shared a video of the representatives of the multiple countries talking about their preparation and work towards Coronavirus awareness and control. The representatives from the country like Brazil, Nigeria, Haiti, Iraq and Finland spoke to the WHO and shared the measures adopted in the wake of the outbreak. This comes as Coronavirus has killed over 1,100 people in China and has spread to other countries as well.
Around the 🌎🌍🌏 countries are preparing and responding to #COVID19.— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 12, 2020
Watch this video and follow the thread below for just a few examples 👇 pic.twitter.com/wOlXciP8uS
Read: DGCA restricts foreigners, Chinese nationals entry in India with visa issued before Feb 5
Read: Kerala govt lifts 'state disaster' status to Coronavirus, alert continues
Meanwhile, Health Minister of Kerala KK Shailaja announced that on February 7 that the government has withdrawn 'state disaster' status given to novel Coronavirus. She, however, informed that the statewide alert will continue, and health guidelines have to be followed. This decision was taken after 67 out of the 72 restress have tested negative for the disease.
Read: After DGCA notice for FDTL violations, GoAir conducting daily audit of pilots' roster: Puri
The Union Health Ministry on February 6 said that all 645 people evacuated from China's Wuhan city, who were kept in isolation at Army Base and ITBP camps, tested negative for Coronavirus. It added that as of February 6, about 1,38,750 passengers from 1,265 flights had been screened for the novel Coronavirus but no new case was detected. India has so far reported only three confirmed cases of Coronavirus from Kerala.
(Image credit: PTI)
Read: Chinese nationals mourn death of whistleblower who first raised coronavirus alarm