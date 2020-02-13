COVID-19: Here's How The World Is Gearing Up For Coronavirus Response

The World Health Organization, on Thursday morning, February 13 shared a video of the representatives of the multiple countries talking about their preparation and work towards Coronavirus awareness and control. The representatives from the country like Brazil, Nigeria, Haiti, Iraq and Finland spoke to the WHO and shared the measures adopted in the wake of the outbreak. This comes as Coronavirus has killed over 1,100 people in China and has spread to other countries as well.

Around the 🌎🌍🌏 countries are preparing and responding to #COVID19.



Watch this video and follow the thread below for just a few examples 👇 pic.twitter.com/wOlXciP8uS — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 12, 2020

Representatives of various nations share their work on Coronavirus

Brazil

Maria Farani Azevedo, the Ambassador of the permanent mission of Brazil to the UN, said, “Brazil is doing its part in the spirit of collaboration, transparency, and political resolve. The Health Ministry and Twitter Brazil have established a mechanism to combat fake news on this outbreak.”

Dr Emmanuel Meribole, the Director of Public Health from Nigeria, said, “The website of Federal Ministry of Health is giving constant updates on Coronavirus, and this is in line with what is happening globally.”

Dr Roody Thermidor, the head of monitoring and evaluating service ministry of Public Health from Haiti, said, “We had a team review on how we are going to educate the public on Coronavirus without alarming them and also reassure them about the points of entry to our country.”

The Minister of Health from Iraq, Dr Jaafar Allawi said, “We have an agreement with the WHO. If we suspect any case, the blood serum would be transferred immediately to their centres.”

Dr Anni-Riitta Virolainen-Julkunen, the senior medical officer from the Health Promotion Group, Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, Finland, said, “We are very confident, our healthcare system is prepared for the situation. We have various systems in place, we have been practising things, we have plans. So, we are not scared.”

Kerala govt lifts 'State Disaster' status to Coronavirus

Meanwhile, Health Minister of Kerala KK Shailaja announced that on February 7 that the government has withdrawn 'state disaster' status given to novel Coronavirus. She, however, informed that the statewide alert will continue, and health guidelines have to be followed. This decision was taken after 67 out of the 72 restress have tested negative for the disease.

The Union Health Ministry on February 6 said that all 645 people evacuated from China's Wuhan city, who were kept in isolation at Army Base and ITBP camps, tested negative for Coronavirus. It added that as of February 6, about 1,38,750 passengers from 1,265 flights had been screened for the novel Coronavirus but no new case was detected. India has so far reported only three confirmed cases of Coronavirus from Kerala.

