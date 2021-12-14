World's Most Admired Men 2021: PM Modi Beats Biden, Putin & Trounces Imran Khan In Survey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday surpassed several world leaders and celebrities to retain the 8th position of YouGov’s World's Most Admired Men for the year 2021. According to the international survey, Narendra Modi is the 8th most admired man in the world, ranked above world leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Joe Biden, China's business tycoon Jack Ma, Pope Francis, and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan among several others.

Former US President Barack Obama has retained the top position on the chart as the world’s most admired man in 2021 for the second year in a row. The ex-POTUS had wrestled the position from American business magnate Bill Gates in 2020, who had held the top position numerous times. Gates has now shifted to the second position, followed by Chinese President Xi Jinping on third. Others in the list include football legend Christiano Ronaldo, action star Jackie Chan, tech genius Elon Musk, football sensation Lionel Messi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese businessman Jack Ma in the remaining top 10 positions.

According to YouGov, this year’s study surveyed more than 42,000 people in 38 countries and territories to compile the list. The poll was conducted online in countries that constitute more than seven-tenths of the world's population.

World's Most Admired Men 2021 (1-10)



1. Barack Obama 🇺🇸

2. Bill Gates 🇺🇸

3. Xi Jinping 🇨🇳

4. Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹

5. Jackie Chan 🇨🇳

6. Elon Musk 🇿🇦

7. Lionel Messi 🇦🇷

8. Narendra Modi 🇮🇳

9. Vladimir Putin 🇷🇺

10. Jack Ma 🇨🇳https://t.co/oBV8X1gh6E pic.twitter.com/IedkTP2d7c — YouGov (@YouGov) December 14, 2021

PM Modi Rated 'Most Approved' World Leader By US Research Firm

In November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had topped the 'Global Leader Approval Tracker' put out by American research firm Morning Consult, with the highest percentage of ratings. According to the data put out by the firm, PM Modi was ranked as the most approved world leader with a score of 70%, followed by Mexico President López Obrador at 66% and Italy Prime Minister Mario Draghi at 58%.

Other global leaders like Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel (54%), Australian PM Scott Morrison (47%), US President Joe Biden (44%) and Canada PM Justin Trudeau (43%) followed shortly after. The rating state that as of November 4, 2021, 70% of average Indians (sample representative of the literate population) approve Prime Minister Modi while only 24% disapprove of him.