English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 11:49 IST

Blinken Makes First-Ever Trip to Brazil to Attend G20 Meet Amid Diplomatic Spat with President Lula

Lula and Blinken will focus on several shared priorities, which includes the United States’ support for Brazil’s G20 presidency.

Digital Desk
US Brazil G20 Lula Blinken
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, has headed to Brazil in his first ever trip to the Latin American country to attend the G20 foreign ministerial meeting in the capital city of Rio de Janeiro. On the agenda is the ongoing war in Ukraine and the besieged Gaza Strip among other global issues. The US Secretary of State will also meet with Brazil's president amid the diplomatic spat and fallout on Israel’s military operation in the Gaza enclave. Blinken is also slated to make a travel to Argentina.

In Brazil, Blinken will discuss the crucial bilateral regional ties as well as will celebrate the bicentennial of diplomatic relations between the two countries, according to a statement published by the State Department. The two counterparts will focus on several shared priorities, which includes the United States’ support for Brazil’s G20 presidency, the US-Brazil Partnership on Worker’s Rights, and cooperation on the Clean Energy Transition. 

Advertisement

US ‘well-aligned with Brazil’s goals for its G20 presidency’

As Blinken will attend the G20 meeting of the foreign ministers in Rio de Janeiro, he will discuss with the G20 partners and others, on the margins of the meeting, the Multinational Security Support Mission to Haiti, a key effort that responds to the call from the Haitian people for help to restore security and stability in the region. Blinken in Buenos Aires will hold a meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei. 

Advertisement

The two counterparts will discuss the issues pertaining to multiple areas of shared interest, including sustainable economic growth, economic prosperity, human rights, the importance of democratic governance, deepening cooperation on energy and critical minerals, and trade investment opportunities between the two countries. Other issues to be discussed on the sidelines will include combating hunger, poverty – hunger and poverty, mobilizing against climate change, and reducing inequality.

“Secretary Blinken plans to highlight several concrete examples such as our efforts to develop diverse climate-resistant crop varieties and build healthy soil through partnerships like the Vision for Adapted Crops and Soils,” said US Assistant Secretary, Ramin Toloui. The latter added that the United States is “well-aligned with Brazil’s goals for its G20 presidency.” US and Brazil suffered a diplomatic fallout over Brazilian President Lula’s denunciation of Israel’s military campaign that he labelled as genocide, prompting US allied Israel to recall ambassador and demanding a formal apology over comparison of WWII holocaust with Gaza war.

Advertisement

Published February 21st, 2024 at 11:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

13 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

13 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

13 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

14 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

14 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

14 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

14 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

14 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

14 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

14 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

14 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

14 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Walks In Style

14 hours ago
The Debate

Media assaulted

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sharad Pawar Admits Rift in Opposition’s INDI Alliance

    Lok Sabha Elections9 minutes ago

  2. Rituraj Singh Last Rites: Television Actors Arrive To Pay Final Respects

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. Do You Know - These Are The Most Emotional Zodiac Signs

    Lifestyle13 minutes ago

  4. 'End of an Era', Says Ex Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Fali Nariman

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. WFP Pauses Food Deliveries to Gaza Amid ‘Chaos, Gunfire and Looting’

    World17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo