GLOBAL EXCLUSIVE: ‘Prepared for Every Scenario’: Iran Warns of Retaliation, Dy FM Esmaeil Baghaei Confirms Mojtaba Khamenei ‘Alive & Active’

New Delhi: In an explosive global exclusive interview with Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Esmaeil Baghaei issued a series of strong warnings in response to escalating US threats, declaring that Tehran is “prepared for every scenario” and its armed forces are fully ready amid rising tensions in West Asia.

Responding to concerns over a potential strike on Kharg Island, Baghaei said Iran would defend its territory with full force. “Iranians have shown we are a patriotic nation. We will show our resolve with all we have,” he said, adding that any war against Iran would not only be “illegal” but also a “strategic mistake”.

Mojtaba Khamenei ‘alive & active’

In a significant clarification amid speculation, Baghaei confirmed that Mojtaba Khamenei is “alive and active”, stressing that Iran is “not a one-man rule” but a system backed by its people and institutions.

Escalating his criticism of Washington, the Iranian minister accused the US of carrying out attacks on civilian targets, including a strike in Minab that killed at least 165 children using an “untested missile”. He termed such actions as indicative of “intent to commit war crimes” and warned that the “entire international community must be alarmed by this level of brutality”.

Advertisement

Safe Hormuz passage for ‘non-hostile’ nations, including India

On maritime security, Baghaei addressed tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that Iran’s actions are guided by national security concerns. He said safe passage is being ensured for “non-hostile nations”, including vessels linked to India, emphasising that insecurity in the region “is not imposed by Iran”. He added that coordination is underway with certain countries to facilitate maritime movement.

Accusing the US of widening the conflict, Baghaei said Washington is “trying to drag everyone into the war”, while expressing relief that most nations are refraining from entering the confrontation. He also warned Gulf nations against allowing their territories to be used for launching attacks on Iran, stating that Tehran is “entitled to counter” such actions.

Advertisement

‘Iran never deviated from IAEA protocols’

On the nuclear issue, Baghaei dismissed allegations about enriched uranium as a “distraction” and rejected claims made by Israel regarding Iran’s nuclear programme. He said Iran has not deviated from International Atomic Energy Agency protocols and claimed that Israel remains the only country in the region possessing nuclear weapons.

Iran’s defence capabilities ‘100% self-reliant’

Addressing questions on external support, Baghaei said Iran maintains good relations with Russia and China but emphasised that its defence capabilities are “100% self-reliant,” with all missiles and drones being domestically produced.

Despite the hardline stance, the Iranian minister reiterated that Tehran wants peace in the region and had initially attempted to resolve tensions through diplomacy. However, he warned that Iran is “determined to fight back as long as it takes” and will ensure that its adversaries “regret their actions.”