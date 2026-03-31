'Go Get Your Own Oil': Trump's Latest Truth Social Rant, Taking Swipe At Allies Amid Hormuz Energy Blockade
Donald Trump, in his latest frustrating Truth Social post asked countries to go and get their own oil.
- World News
- 1 min read
Washington: US President Donald Trump, in his latest Truth Social post, seemed to be venting out at his allies, asking countries to go and get their own oil amid the ongoing Strait of Hormuz blockade, owing to the war in the Middle East, that has dragged on for more than a month now.
In another Truth Social post, taking a swipe at one of its major NATO ally, saying that France has been very “unhelpful” in the war after the European country did not let Israeli planes fly over its territory.