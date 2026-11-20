New Delhi: Canada has announced a reward of $250,000 in Canadian dollars for information leading to the arrest and conviction of fugitive gangster Goldy Brar, placing him at the top of the country's most-wanted list. The move comes amid growing international efforts to track down the gangster, who is wanted in connection with several criminal cases in India.

The reward is being offered through the Bolo Program, which unveiled its updated list of Canada's 25 most-wanted fugitives on November 19. The CAD 250,000 reward will be available until November 2, 2027, and applies to information leading to Brar's arrest in either Canada or the United States.

Brar, 32, is wanted by the Winnipeg Police Service in connection with the September 20, 2023, murder of 39-year-old Sukhdool Singh Gill, also known as Sukha Duneke, in Winnipeg. Gill was shot dead at a residence on Hazelton Drive in the city's northwest neighbourhood.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, an investigation involving its Homicide Unit, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and Manitoba Justice led to arrest warrants being issued on February 23, 2026, against Brar and another suspect, 26-year-old Karanbir Singh. Both face charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder and remain at large.

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The development comes months after the United States intensified its crackdown on the Lawrence Bishnoi organised crime network. On July 7, 2026, US authorities announced the results of Operation Hard Ball, in which Brar was among those indicted for his alleged involvement in the criminal network, including charges linked to the murder of a prominent Indian figure in British Columbia.

Brar is also on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, with US authorities offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to his arrest. Indian authorities have been seeking him in connection with murder cases since 2022.

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The latest Bolo list places Brar at the number-one position among 25 fugitives wanted by law enforcement agencies across Canada and the United States. The programme has also released AI-generated videos depicting the suspects to help members of the public recognise them.

The Bolo Program said rewards totalling up to CAD 650,000 are being offered for information leading to the arrests of eight fugitives on the list. Brar accounts for the largest individual reward of CAD 250,000.

Winnipeg Police Deputy Chief Cam Mackid said authorities would remain relentless in pursuing the investigation and urged Canadians to help locate Brar. Police have described him as armed and dangerous and warned members of the public against approaching him.