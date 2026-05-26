Good Deal or No Deal': Marco Rubio Sets Firm Terms for Iran Agreement

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke briefly on the Iran War during his flight over India on Tuesday.

Rubio was on his way to New Delhi when he spoke to reporters on his plane about opening the Strait of Hormuz.

"There is no country in the world that's in favor of a tolling system except the regime in Iran. So that's not acceptable, that cannot happen. The straits need to be open, unimpeded, without tolls. And obviously that needs to happen immediately as soon as anything is agreed to," Rubio said.

"It's either going to be a good deal or there isn't going to be one," he added.

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Rubio’s visit to India marks an effort by Washington and New Delhi to steady strained relations as the two countries seek to reinforce strategic and economic ties despite recent trade tensions.

The Iran war has added to India’s energy concerns, raising worries about shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for the country’s crude imports.

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