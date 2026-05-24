'Good News In Next Few Hours': US Sec Marcro Rubio Hints at Iran-US Peace Deal Breakthrough From India

A potential breakthrough regarding the situation in Iran could be on the horizon. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hinted on Sunday that "significant progress" has been achieved in ongoing discussions, suggesting that further major updates might emerge within the next few hours.

Speaking at a joint press conference alongside Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Rubio refrained from sharing specific details, noting that he would leave any official declarations to US President Donald Trump. However, he freely acknowledged that the diplomatic talks have moved forward substantially over the last few days.

“On the Iran situation, there'll be, I believe, maybe more news coming out a little bit later today on this topic, and I'll leave it to the President to make further announcements on it,” Rubio said.

The top US diplomat tempered expectations slightly by noting that while the discussions are moving in the right direction, a final agreement has not yet been locked in.

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“Suffice it to say that some progress has been made, significant progress, although not final progress has been made,” he added.

'Iran Can Never Possess A Nuclear Weapon'

Even with a potential deal in motion, Rubio firmly reiterated Washington’s long-standing, uncompromising stance on Tehran’s nuclear program. He emphasized that the primary focus of these intense diplomatic maneuvers remains preventing Iran from ever acquiring atomic capabilities.

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“I remind everybody that the ultimate goal is that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon,” he said.

These comments arrive at a time of renewed global scrutiny over Iran's nuclear trajectory, alongside escalating friction in the Gulf region regarding maritime security and broader regional stability.

Focus Shifts to the Strategic Strait of Hormuz

During his address, the US Secretary of State also turned his attention to the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints for global oil and commerce. Rubio sharply criticized recent hostile actions aimed at merchant shipping navigating the area.

“The Strait of Hormuz is an international waterway, and what they are doing now is basically they are threatening to destroy commercial vessels using an international waterway that is illegal under any concept of international law,” Rubio stated.

To counter these threats, Rubio revealed that intense diplomatic efforts with Gulf allies over the past 48 hours have yielded positive results. The parties are reportedly hammering out a framework designed to secure seamless, unimpeded transit through the vital maritime corridor.