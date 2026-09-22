‘Goodbye AI, Hello Super Intelligence’: Trump Declares Lead Over China In Global AI Race

Washington: US President Donald Trump has declared that the United States must maintain its lead in artificial intelligence and what he calls “superintelligence”, while rejecting international efforts to impose global controls on the technology.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Trump said his administration would oppose what he described as a “globalist scheme” to control AI, arguing that excessive regulation could restrict the technology’s potential and slow US innovation.

“We reject the globalist scheme to control AI,” Trump said, adding that he preferred the term “superintelligence” to artificial intelligence.

“Whoever wins AI, whoever wins SI, whoever wins super intelligent wins,” he said, highlighting the strategic importance he places on maintaining US dominance in the field. Trump also claimed that the US was ahead of China in AI “by a lot”.

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Trump said AI could transform the global economy on a scale surpassing previous technological revolutions.

“We're not going to stifle it,” he said, arguing that AI could become “bigger than the industrial revolution, bigger than the internet”.