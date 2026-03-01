'Great Crime Will Never Remain Unanswered': Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian Condemns Ayatollah Khamenei's Killing

Tehran: Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday strongly condemned the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint military operation conducted by the US and the Israeli strikes on the country, and denounced it as “a great crime.”

In a statement issued by his office, Pezeshkian said those responsible for the attacks would face consequences and vowed a forceful response.

"It is with great regret and sorrow that we inform you that, following the brutal attack by the criminal government of the United States and the evil Zionist regime, the model of faith, jihad, and resistance, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Eminence Ayatollah Imam Khamenei, was martyred," the statement said.

“This great crime will never remain unanswered and will turn a new page in the history of the Islamic world and Shiism. The pure blood of this distinguished leader will flow like a roaring spring and will eradicate American-Zionist oppression and crime," the statement said. He added that Iran would respond “with all strength and determination,” warning that the perpetrators and commanders behind the assault would come to regret it.

His remarks came hours after Iranian state media confirmed that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed in joint US-Israeli airstrikes on military and government facilities in Tehran and other locations.

Iran state television began broadcasting Quranic recitations following the confirmation. Iran also declared 40 days of public mourning and announced a seven-day national holiday.

According to Iranian media reports, Khamenei was killed during coordinated U.S.-Israeli aerial strikes targeting key military and government installations in Tehran and other strategic locations. The strikes reportedly hit the Supreme Leader’s office complex, known as Beit-e Rahbari, where he was said to have been present.

U.S. President Donald Trump said military action would continue “through the week or as long as necessary.” In a statement, Trump called the development the “greatest chance” for the Iranian people to “take back” their country.