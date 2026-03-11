'Great Partner': US Envoy Sergio Gor Hails India's Role in Global Oil Price Stability, Applauds Russian Oil Purchases

New Delhi: The United States Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on Wednesday described India as a “great partner” in maintaining stable oil prices globally amid disruptions in energy markets.

Speaking on the issue of global oil supply and pricing, in a post on X, Gor acknowledged India’s role as a major consumer and refiner of crude oil and emphasised the importance of cooperation between the two countries to ensure stability in the energy market.

US Acknowledges India’s Role in Oil Market Stability

Highlighting India’s role in the global energy landscape, Gor said India’s participation in the oil market has helped maintain price stability during periods of disruption around the world.

“India has been a great partner in maintaining stable oil prices around the world,” he said.

Further, the US ambassador also mentioned India’s continued purchases of Russian oil, stating that such imports are part of broader efforts to maintain stability in global oil prices.

“The United States recognises ongoing purchases of Russian oil are a part of this effort,” Gor said.

Emphasising India’s significance in the global oil market, the envoy noted that India’s position as one of the world’s largest oil consumers and refiners makes cooperation between Washington and New Delhi essential.

“India is one of the largest consumers and refiners of oil, and it is essential for the United States and India to work hand in hand for market stability for Americans and Indians,” he added.

'India Has Been a Good Actor': Karoline Leavitt

Earlier, the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, during a media briefing, said that the United States had "permitted" India to temporarily purchase Russian oil in the wake of the disruptions to global energy supplies amid the conflict in West Asia.

When asked whether she had spoken to the US President about oil-sanction waivers to India in the wake of the developing security situation in West Asia, Leavitt responded, saying that the decision comes as India has been a "good actor", and while the measure is short-term, it will not provide significant financial benefit to Russia.

“I have spoken to the President about it, and the Secretary of the Treasury and the whole National Security team came to this decision because our allies like India have been good actors and previously stopped buying sanctioned Russian oil. So as we work to appease this temporary gap of oil supply around the world, because of the Iranians, we have temporarily permitted them to accept Russian oil,” Leavitt said.