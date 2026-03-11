'Make America Safe Again?' Trump–Epstein 'Titanic' Themed Statue Appears in Washington | WATCH

New Delhi: A statue depicting US President Donald Trump and late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein recreating a famous scene from the 1997 film Titanic has appeared on the National Mall in Washington, DC.

The installation, titled “King of the World," features two figures styled after the film’s characters, Jack and Rose, which refers to the iconic moment when they stand at the front of the ship, with Jack spreading his arms at the bow while Rose stands beside him.

The sculpture was placed near the United States Capitol, making it visible to visitors on the National Mall and in front of banners of Trump with the phrase “Make America Safe Again".

Plaque References ‘Luxurious Travel and Nude Sketches'

A plaque was also installed there, which refers to the fictional love story of Jack and Rose and states that it was built on "luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches.”

Advertisement

Further, ironically, the monument honours the bond between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, describing their friendship as seemingly built on similar elements.

According to reports, the statue is the latest piece of protest artwork on the National Mall, created by an anonymous group known as “Secret Handshake.".

Advertisement

The group has previously installed similar sculptures in the area which were removed.

‘Best Friends Forever’: Trump–Epstein Statue

In September, the same group reportedly installed another sculpture on the National Mall depicting Trump and Epstein holding hands and appearing to dance, titled “Best Friends Forever.".

That installation, featuring life-sized bronze-painted figures standing on white plinths, was removed shortly after it appeared.

The appearance of the statue comes amid renewed scrutiny of the relationship between Trump and Epstein following the release of documents by the US Department of Justice under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed into law in November.

Several documents mention Trump along with other notable individuals. A recent set of files also referenced FBI interviews with a woman who accused Trump of sexual assault.