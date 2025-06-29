'Great Victory': Trump Hails Senate Push for His Tax Cuts, Deportation Funds Ahead of July 4 Deadline

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Sunday hailed the Senate’s clearance of a key procedural hurdle for his proposed economic package as a “GREAT VICTORY,” calling it a critical step for his “GREAT, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL” that includes tax cuts, spending reductions, and increased deportation funding.

“TONIGHT WE SAW A GREAT VICTORY IN THE SENATE WITH THE GREAT, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform after the late Saturday (local time) vote, crediting Republican senators Rick Scott, Mike Lee, Ron Johnson, and Cynthia Lummis for their support.

In a separate post, Trump added, “VERY PROUD OF THE REPUBLICAN PARTY TONIGHT. GOD BLESS YOU ALL!

The Senate voted 51-49 to begin debate on the nearly 940-page bill, with two Republican senators joining all Democrats in opposition. US Vice President JD Vance was present in the chamber in case his vote was needed to break a tie.

The bill, which Trump aims to pass before July 4, includes provisions to extend tax cuts, slash federal spending, and allocate more funds for immigration enforcement. Released late Friday night, the bill will now undergo a weekend of debate, amendments, and votes. If passed in the Senate, it would return to the House of Representatives for a final vote before reaching Trump’s desk at the White House.

Republicans, who hold majorities in both chambers, are pushing ahead despite opposition from Democrats and some GOP lawmakers concerned about proposed cuts to Medicaid and food stamps, aimed at offsetting the $3.8 trillion cost of extending tax breaks.