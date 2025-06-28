How Much Did US Spend Defending Israel During 12-Day Conflict with Iran?

The United States is reported to have incurred significant costs during the operation. | Image: Republic

As tensions flared between Iran and Israel in June, the United States stepped in to provide critical air defense support to its ally. The intervention, aimed at countering a barrage of missile attacks, relied heavily on one of America’s most advanced systems THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense).

While the effort succeeded in shielding Israeli airspace, it came at a substantial financial and strategic cost for the United States.

The THAAD system, designed to neutralize medium- and long-range ballistic missiles, played a key role in intercepting aerial threats during the conflict that lasted from June 13 to 24.

During the 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran, the United States is reported to have expended 60 to 80 THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) interceptors to protect Israeli airspace, resulting in an estimated cost of nearly $1 billion. Each interceptor launch costs approximately $12–15 million.

However, this high expenditure raises concerns about the sustainability and cost-effectiveness of the system, especially in prolonged or more intense military engagements.

Production Limits and Strategic Concerns

Given that the US produces only about 50 to 60 THAAD interceptors annually, the volume used during the short conflict would take over a year to replenish, highlighting a vulnerability in current missile defense readiness.

Experts warn that in a scenario involving more advanced missile technology or a longer war, the system’s performance and strategic utility could be severely tested.

With THAAD batteries also stationed in critical regions like South Korea, Guam, and Hawaii for deterrence against China, North Korea, and Russia, the rapid depletion of interceptors in this operation could have broader implications for US defense capabilities in future high-intensity conflicts.

The rate of usage in Israel, under relatively favorable combat conditions, underscores growing doubts about the system’s long-term operational affordability and viability in global defense strategy.