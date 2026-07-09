Greek Air Force F-16 Catches Fire After Emergency Landing on Zakynthos Island
A Greek Air Force F-16 caught fire after making an emergency landing at Zakynthos Airport. The pilot is safe, while authorities investigate the cause of the incident.
- World News
- 1 min read
Greece: A Hellenic Air Force F-16 fighter jet caught fire after carrying out an emergency landing at Zakynthos Airport in western Greece on Thursday. The pilot escaped unharmed, according to initial reports. Authorities are inspecting the aircraft to determine the extent of the damage, with early indications suggesting a possible landing gear malfunction.
The jet had departed from Araxos Air Base and is assigned to the 116th Combat Wing.
Developing….