Greta Thunberg Arrested in London While Supporting Pro-Palestinian Hunger Strikers

London: Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was arrested in central London on Tuesday while supporting pro-Palestinian activists who are currently on a hunger strike, protesting their continued detention while awaiting trial.

Thunberg, 22, was taking part in a demonstration organised in solidarity with activists linked to Palestine Action, a group whose members are facing legal proceedings over earlier protest actions. The hunger strike, according to organisers, is aimed at drawing attention to what they describe as prolonged imprisonment and denial of bail.

A video posted on X, showed Thunberg holding a placard expressing support for the hunger strikers and their cause. Police officers were later seen detaining her at the protest site in central London.

The British government earlier this year designated Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation, making public expressions of support a criminal offence under UK law. Authorities have maintained that the ban was necessary in the interest of national security, while campaigners argue it restricts political dissent.

Thunberg’s arrest adds to growing tensions surrounding pro-Palestinian demonstrations in the UK, with several protests in recent months leading to police action and arrests. Supporters of the hunger-striking activists have called for their immediate release and for charges against them to be reviewed.

There was no immediate confirmation from police on whether Thunberg was charged or released following her arrest.