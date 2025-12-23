Yet Another Attack In Bangladesh: Hindu Family’s Home Torched In Chattogram Amid 'Final Warning'Violence

Chattogram: A Hindu family narrowly escaped with their lives after miscreants set their home ablaze in a targeted attack that has intensified the atmosphere of fear among religious minorities in Bangladesh. The incident occurred on Tuesday, where the destruction of property and the death of the family's pets were seen, which left the locals in a shocking state.

According to reports, the victims were identified as Jayanti Sangha and Babu Shukushil, who were inside their home in Chattogram. The witnesses stated that the family was forced to cut through a perimeter fence to flee the spreading flames as the blaze blocked the main exits. While the family members managed to survive the ordeal, their home was completely gutted. The family is mourning the loss of their pets, which were trapped inside and burned to death, beyond the loss of all belongings and savings.

What is ‘Final Warning’?

Near the burned remains of the house, the investigators discovered a handwritten banner in Bengali that issued a direct threat to the region’s Hindu population. The note accused the community of engaging in “anti-Islamic activities” and commanded a halt to all Hindu movements, community meetings, and religious gatherings. The message was labelled as a “final warning,” stating that the homes, businesses, and properties of the community would remain targets if their instructions were not followed.

"No one will be able to protect you," the note said, adding that any resistance would invite "serious action."

This incident follows the ongoing horrific mob lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old Hindu garment worker in Mymensingh, who was killed and set on fire on December 18 over allegations of blasphemy. The surge in communal tension coincides with nationwide unrest following the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, which has triggered widespread riots, arson attacks on media houses, and a breakdown of law and order in several districts.

Call for Protection

The attack has sparked fresh protests across the border in India, with organisations like the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) staging demonstrations outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi. International observers and human rights groups have expressed concern over the inability of the interim government to curb mob violence and protect vulnerable minorities.

As of Tuesday afternoon, local law enforcement in Chattogram has reportedly increased patrols in minority neighbourhoods, though no arrests have yet been made in connection with the threatening note.