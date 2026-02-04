Gruesome Pics Of Paedophile Jeffrey Epstein's Body After Suicide In US Prison Cell Released | Epstein Files

Washington DC: Graphic pictures of paedophile and disgraced American financier Jeffrey Epstein's body after his successful suicide attempt at a prison in New York, America, has been released by the US Department of Justice (DOJ). The DOJ has made public the more than 3 million pages of documents, 2,000 videos and 180,000 images in the final release of documents related to the investigation into the sex scandal.

The latest reignited global attention on his death after newly unsealed files revealed graphic images of Epstein lying unconscious after hanging himself from his bed at Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York. The images also revealed the emergency medical response efforts made by officials after he was found hanging at his jail cell.

GRAPHIC IMAGES. READERS' DISCRETION ADVISED

The pictures showed Epstein lying unresponsive on a stretcher as Emergency medical technicians (EMT) officials performed CPR on him in an attempt to revive him. Several electrode pads were seen attached to his bare chest. He was also hooked up to oxygen and an IV drip.

Close-up shots showed Epstein's face red and bloated in the immediate aftermath of his suicide.

The images also showed the deep cut Epstein suffered on his neck after hanging himself.

The DOJ also released a picture of the makeshift noose that Epstein apparently made out of prison bedsheet/clothes.

The images are not newly discovered evidence but archival material that had remained under seal for years.

On August 10, 2019, Epstein was found hanging off the side of his cell's bed. Though his death was ruled as a suicide, conspiracy theories claim that he was murdered. Epstein’s death led to multiple investigations and disciplinary action against prison staff. Following his death, a note was also found in his cell, reading, "kept me in a locked shower stall for 1 hr. Noel sent me burnt food. Giant bugs are crawling over my hands. No fun!" Tova Noel was a prison guard.

Autopsy Report