'I Was Foolish To Spend Time With Him…': Bill Gates Breaks Silence On Bombshell STD Claims In Epstein Files

Washington DC: Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates broke his silence on Wednesday after bombshell allegations were made against him in the Epstein files, that last tranche of which was released by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) last week. In the explosive documents, Gates was accused of having contracted sexually transmitted disease (STD) following encounters with ‘Russian women’. Denying the allegations, the tech billionaire said that he regrets every moment that he spent with paedophile and disgraced American financier Jeffrey Epstein.

‘I Regret…'

In an interview with 9News, Gates said, “I met Jeffrey in 2011. So over a period of three years, I had a number of dinners with him. The focus was always, he knew a lot of very rich people, and he was saying he could get them to give money to global health.

Stating that he regrets every minute that he every he spent with Epstein, Gates added, “And I've said many times, but I'll say again, I was foolish to spend time with him. I was one of many people who regret ever knowing him." He further said, “Every minute I spent with him, I regret and I, you know, apologise that I did that."

‘False Email’

Gates also reacted to the email released by the DOJ in which the STD claims was made. The mail was sent by Epstein to himself. Gates said, “Jeffrey wrote an email to himself. That email was never sent. The email is, you know, false. So I don't know what his thinking was there. You know, was he trying to attack me in some way?"