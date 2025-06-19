'Guilty as Sin': Elon Musk Dares NYT, WSJ to Take Drug Tests After Report Accuses Him of Substance Use

Musk "lashed out" at the NYT on X, following drug use allegations. | Image: X

Elon Musk is making headlines again, this time locking horns with American newspaper New York Times (NYT). This goes to an investigation in May that claimed of him being a frequent recreational drug user during the 2024 campaign. The report cited daily use of substances like ketamine, ecstasy, mushrooms, ADHD medication, and even suggesting bladder damage.

"He was taking so much ketamine, a powerful anesthetic, that it was affecting his bladder, a known effect of chronic use. He took Ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms. And he travelled with a daily medication box that held about 20 pills, including ones with the markings of the stimulant Adderall, according to a photo of the box and people who have seen it, the NYT reported.

Responding to the claims made by the New York daily, the former DOGE head Musk didn’t hold back.

On Tuesday (June 17), he took to X to share his drug test results from June 11, which showed no traces of the substances mentioned in the article. Post the clinical results, Musk fumed it out at propaganda reports saying, “The WSJ & NYT fake “journalists” lied through their teeth about me. Now let’s see their drug test results. They will fail.”

The NYT didn’t back down. Their communications team accused Musk of “continuing to lash out” and maintained that his posts didn’t undermine their reporting, which they stand by firmly.

But Musk hadn’t finished. He confronted the NYT and Wall Street Journal directly, asking them to take drug tests, implying they were “guilty as sin” unless they could prove otherwise.

“Great idea. I hereby challenge the NYT and WSJ to take drug tests and publish the results! They won’t, because those hypocrites are guilty as sin,” the billionaire stated on X.

The NYT gave the same response after Musk extended this offer to them.

This back and forth between Musk and the NYT has been ongoing since the article was published on May 30. One day after the article was published, Musk said on X that the New York Times was lying, insisting that he had not taken ketamine in years.