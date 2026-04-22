Gujarat-Bound Cargo Ship Among Three Vessels Attacked By Iran In Strait of Hormuz, 2 Seized

New Delhi: At least three cargo ships were reportedly attacked at the the Strait of Hormuz even after US President Donald Trump extended the fragile ceasefire till the peace talks conclude. As per reports, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Navy seized two of the vessels shortly after the attack. Some reports also suggested that one of the two vessels seized was a Gujarat-bound cargo ship.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a cargo ship was targeted in an attack while it was exiting the Strait of Hormuz, approximately 8 nautical miles west of the Iranian coast. As per initial reports, the vessel came to a halt after the shots were fired. No further details have emerged about the extent of the damage, the exact identity of the ship, or its current status.

The seizing of the Indian bound cargo ship may strain ties between Iran and India. Earlier last week two India-flagged ships attempting to cross Hormuz, came under Iranian attack, prompting the Ministry of External Affairs to summon the Iranian envoy.

Iranian state television reported that the two ships, Panama-flagged MSC Francesca and Liberia-flagged Epaminodes, are currently in IRGC custody. The third vessel, the Greek-owned Euphoria, which also came under attack, is now stranded along the Iran's shores.

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The Earlier Flash Point With India

Earlier last week, an Indian ship was fired upon despite being given clearance from the Iranian authorities. Republic TV has accessed exclusive audio footage of the may day call made by the captainof the vessel as soon as they were fired upon.

The British military said that two gunboats from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard opened fire on a tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz after Iran said it had reimposed restrictions on the vital waterway. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre said the tanker and crew were reported safe, without identifying the vessel or its destination.

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What Is Iran's Stand On Hormuz

Iran’s joint military command had then said “control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state ... under strict management and control of the armed forces.” It warned that it would continue to block transit through the strait as long as the US blockade of Iranian ports remained in effect. Iran has prevented vessels from crossing throughout the seven-week-long war, except for ones it authorises.