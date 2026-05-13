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Gunshots Heard at Philippines' Senate as Ex-President Duterte Aide Tries to Evade Arrest

According to witnesses and reports from the Associated Press, the burst of shots rang out while Senator Ronald dela Rosa remained in the building under the protective custody of allied lawmakers.

Avipsha Sengupta
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Gunshots Fired in Philippines' Senate
Gunshots Fired in Philippines' Senate | Image: Republic

Manila— Gunfire erupted late Wednesday night within the Philippine Senate as law enforcement officials attempted to serve an arrest warrant for a senator wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes against humanity. According to witnesses and reports from the Associated Press, the burst of shots rang out while Senator Ronald dela Rosa remained in the building under the protective custody of allied lawmakers.

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 Avipsha Sengupta
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