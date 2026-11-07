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  • Gunman Opens Fire in Polish City of Krakow, Killing 5 People and Injuring at Least 12

Gunman Opens Fire in Polish City of Krakow, Killing 5 People and Injuring at Least 12

At least five people were killed and more than a dozen injured after a gunman opened fire at Poland's Krakow Main Square on Saturday. The attacker reportedly targeted random people. Police officers were among the injured, while the suspect was shot and wounded during a confrontation with police.

Five killed in shooting in main square of Polish city of Krakow, police say
Five killed in shooting in main square of Polish city of Krakow, police say | Image: Reuters

Krakow: Five people were killed and more than a dozen injured after a gunman opened fire Saturday afternoon in a market square in Krakow, Poland, police said.

The gunman aimed at random people as he drove into the city's Main Square, a major tourist destination, Krakow police said. Police officers are among the wounded.

The perpetrator was shot and wounded during a confrontation with police. Images from the scene showed police officers and ambulances covering the area, which is in the center of Krakow.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, in a post on X, said police are investigating the attack.

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Other details were not immediately available.

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Krakow is the second-largest city in Poland and roughly 250 kilometers (155 miles) from the capital, Warsaw.

Published By:
 Melvin Narayan
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