Updated 7 November 2026 at 21:22 IST Gunman Opens Fire in Polish City of Krakow, Killing 5 People and Injuring at Least 12 At least five people were killed and more than a dozen injured after a gunman opened fire at Poland's Krakow Main Square on Saturday. The attacker reportedly targeted random people. Police officers were among the injured, while the suspect was shot and wounded during a confrontation with police.