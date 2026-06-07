Gunman Strikes Multiple Israeli Towns Near West Bank Border Before Being Shot Dead

A lone gunman went on a multi-location shooting spree across central Israel on Sunday, killing at least one person and wounding five others before being shot and killed by security forces. Authorities have identified the deceased attacker as a Palestinian citizen of Israel with a criminal record.

The shootings took place at three separate locations close to the boundary with the occupied West Bank.

According to Israel's emergency medical service, Magen David Adom (MDA), the first reports of violence emerged at around 10:30 AM at a gas station near the town of Kokhav Yair. Gunfire was reported shortly after in the neighboring towns of Tzur Natan and Tzur Yitzhak, as well as near the Sal'it settlement.

Emergency responders stated that a 35-year-old man died at the scene of the gunfire from severe bullet wounds.

Advertisement

Attacker Neutralized, Accomplice Arrested

Police intercepted the suspect’s vehicle near Kokhav Yair and fatally shot the gunman. Police Chief Danny Levy confirmed that the shooter was a Palestinian citizen of Israel from the nearby Arab-Israeli town of Taybeh and had a prior criminal record. Channel 12 reported that the suspect stayed inside his vehicle while firing, allowing him to rapidly target multiple towns within minutes.

Following a manhunt, security forces tracked down an alleged accomplice in the nearby Arab-Israeli town of Tira.

Advertisement

According to media reports, during the arrest, the suspect attempted to stab the detectives and was subdued and arrested,