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Gunmen Kill at Least 30 in Nigeria's Plateau State Attack

Gunmen killed at least 30 people in a university community in Nigeria’s central Plateau state on Sunday night, prompting a 48-hour curfew and the suspension of exams.

Thomson Reuters
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Gunmen Kill at Least 30 in Nigeria's Plateau State Attack
Gunmen Kill at Least 30 in Nigeria's Plateau State Attack | Image: Reuters

BAUCHI, Nigeria: Gunmen attacked a university community in Nigeria's central Plateau state on Sunday night, killing ​at least 30 people, residents and local officials said on Monday, ‌the latest bloodshed in a region scarred by deadly farmer-herder conflicts.

  • Violence in central Nigeria, known as the Middle Belt, is often painted as ethno-religious between ​mainly Muslim Fulani herders and Christian farmers. But many experts ​and politicians say climate change and expanding agriculture stoke ⁠competition for land, leading to conflicts regardless of faith or ethnicity.
  • Markus ​Audu Kando, a resident and co-chair of Plateau youth interfaith group ​said by phone: "As I speak with you, the figure is now 30 ... There are injured people at the hospital, but I cannot confirm their number."
  • Residents said ​the gunmen arrived in the Gari Ya Waye community of ​Angwan Rukuba district and shot at people indiscriminately.
  • The Plateau state government said the gunmen ‌were ⁠unknown and imposed a 48-hour curfew in the district. The University of Jos suspended examinations due to start on Monday.
  • “People were here in the evening and unfortunately, wicked terrorists came and attacked our ​people. We have ​counted scores ⁠of people who are now dead and then so many others are also in the hospital receiving ​treatment,” Paul Mancha, a resident and chairperson of the ​youth ⁠council in Plateau, said earlier.
  • U.S. President Donald Trump last November re-designated Nigeria "a country of particular concern" saying Christians were being targeted and authorities ⁠were failing ​to protect them, which the Nigerian ​government denies.

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Vanshika Punera
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