Gunshots Fired Near White House When Trump Was Inside Celebrating Easter Weekend

Washington DC: Gunshots was fired near Lafayette Park, which is across the street from the White House in Washington DC, shortly after Saturday midnight. The incident took place when Donald Trump, the President of the United States of America, was spending the Easter weekend at the White House.

The United States Secret Service immediately responded to reports of firing.

No injuries were reported and no suspect was found after a search of Lafayette Park and the surrounding area after midnight. Secret Service Police, in coordination with the Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Park Police, are seeking a possible vehicle and a person of interest.

While security at the White House has been increased, operations at the building remain normal. Further investigations are ongoing.

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Statement of United States Secret Service after gunfire near the White House

The Lafayette Park, where renovation work is ongoing, has been fenced off for weeks.

Why Is 'Trump Dead' Trending Online?

Meanwhile, searched for ‘Trump Dead’ and ‘Trump hospitalised’ have been trending on social media since last night. This comes amid speculations about his health following a brief absence from public view.

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An unverified post on X sparked the speculation, claiming without evidence that the President had been transported to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and that surrounding roads were closed.

Noting that Trump skipped all three scheduled Easter masses he was meant to attend, political commentator Keith Edwards said, “Something is wrong with the president and the White House is keeping it from us.”