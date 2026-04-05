'Swears Like A Teenager!': Iran Ridicules Trump's 'F**king Ba**ard' Outburst Over Hormuz

Tehran: Amidst the horrors of war in the Middle East, Iran has humourouly ridiculed US Donald Trump for behaving like a teenager after the former lost his temper again and wrote explicit swear words to threaten Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump's Expletive Post

On Easter morning, Trump woke up with a temper which he directed to Iran to issue yet another threat to the Middle Eastern country amid the ongoing war. Calling Iran “crazy bastards”, Trump threatened it to open the “f**king” Strait of Hormuz.

His post on Truth Social read, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

‘Like A Teenager…’: Iran Hits Back

In a post on X, Iran Embassy in Thailand targeted Trump's profanity-laden post and wrote, “Judging by how POTUS swears like a teenager, it seems the US has reached the Stone Age sooner than expected.”

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Meanwhile, Iran Embassy in Pakistan called for the impeachment of Trump for his “imbalanced” behaviour. It said, “Trump must be impeached and disqualified due to imbalanced behavior and incompetency to take high ranking official tenures."

The embassy further said that the Congress is committing treason by not invoking the 25th amendment of the US Constitution.

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The 25th Amendment provides for the temporary transfer of the president's powers and duties to the vice president if the former dies, resigns or is removed from office following impeachment.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical maritime corridor in Iran through which nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes. The route has been disrupted ever since the war between US-Israel and Iran began, impacting international trade, particularly the global energy supply chain.

Israel-Iran War

The United States of America and Israel launched joint airstrikes on Iran on February 28 in a massive military operation, codenamed ‘Operation Epic Fury’ by the US and ‘Operation Roaring Lion’ by Israel. Iran retaliated and launched attacks on US military bases located in different countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. Iran codenamed its retaliation 'Operation True Promise IV'.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said, “This operation against the positions of American-Zionist terrorists in the heart of the occupied territories and American terrorist bases began with massive explosions under the blessed code name 'Ya Hassan ibn Ali (peace be upon him)'.”