Red Alert in Jammu & Kashmir: IMD Predicts 'Heavy Rainfall' For Next 24 Hours; Schools Shut, Roads Blocked

Landslides and mudslides have blocked several key roads and highways. | Image: X

Jammu: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several districts in Jammu and Kashmir, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and potential hailstorms.

The alert follows over 30 hours of relentless rain that has led to flash floods, multiple landslides, transport disruptions, and the evacuation of hundreds of residents.

As per the IMD’s Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) imagery from Jammu at 05:10 IST on Wednesday, widespread thunderstorm activity was observed across the region.

Severe convection, with cloud tops reaching up to 12 km, is resulting in intense rainfall over several parts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, and Udhampur districts. The system is moving east-northeastward, continuing to affect foothill and hilly areas.

Districts Under Red Alert

The red alert is primarily focused on the Jammu division, covering districts such as Jammu, Reasi, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Doda, and Kishtwar. The IMD has cautioned residents about the possibility of further flash floods, waterlogging, and landslides in the affected areas.

Transport Services Affected

Landslides and mudslides have blocked several key roads and highways.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been rendered impassable due to slides at multiple locations, including Marog, Digdol, Battery Chashma, and Kela Morh in Ramban district.

In Kishtwar, a section of the Padder road near Traith Nallah has been washed away. Similar incidents were reported on the Ramnagar–Udhampur road in Udhampur district and the Jangalwar–Thathri road in Doda district, both of which remain closed due to landslides.

Train services have also been disrupted, with the down line over Bridge No. 232 between Pathankot Cantt and Kandrori temporarily suspended. Trains are currently operating on a single line or diverted via the Pathankot–Amritsar route. Indigo Airlines has issued travel advisories for passengers flying to Leh and Dharamshala.

Rescue Operations Underway

Over 30 fatalities have been reported so far due to rain-related incidents. The Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local authorities have launched extensive rescue and relief operations. Hundreds of residents were evacuated from flooded riverbanks and low-lying areas in Jammu and Samba districts on Tuesday.

Boats were deployed in areas such as the GGM Science College in Jammu, where students and families were rescued. Major evacuation efforts were conducted in Peerkho, Gujjar Nagar, RS Pura, Nikki Tawi, Beli Charan, Gurkhanagar, Qasim Nagar, Rajiv Nagar, and parts of Akhnoor and Pargwal, where the Tawi River had overflowed its banks.

Exam Postponed In Jammu

In light of the prevailing weather conditions, the University of Kashmir postponed all examinations scheduled for Wednesday, August 27.

A fresh schedule will be notified separately, according to the Controller of Examinations.

Weather Warnings Extended to Other States

Severe weather conditions are not confined to Jammu and Kashmir. Red alerts have also been issued for parts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Delhi.

Himachal Pradesh: Chamba, Mandi, and Kangra districts are under red alert due to the risk of very heavy rainfall, flash floods, and landslides.

Punjab: Ludhiana, Sangrur, Barnala, and Mansa districts face red alerts for heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Delhi: The Yamuna River in the national capital is flowing close to the danger mark, with visuals showing water levels near 205 meters. IMD has issued an alert for intense spells of rainfall in Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR).

Rajasthan: The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur has issued an orange alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Rajsamand, Sirohi, and Udaipur districts.

Advisory to Residents

Authorities have urged residents in affected districts to remain indoors during thunderstorms, avoid low-lying and waterlogged areas, and closely follow all official weather and safety advisories.