'H-1B Should Not Exist to Replace American Workers With Low-Wage Foreigners': US VP JD Vance

Washington: United States Vice President JD Vance has addressed administrative efforts to reform the H-1B visa programme to ensure it targets top-tier talent rather than displacing domestic professionals.

Speaking on the popular business and technology show the All-In Podcast, Vance explained the rationale behind bypassing legislative channels due to political gridlock, stating, “Look, man, we looked at the fraud in the system and we said, you know, one, Congress is not going to pass a law changing this. There just isn't the political will to do it. So what are the things that we can do administratively to ensure that if a tech company is going to try to get an H-1B visa, it's an actual genius.”

Elaborating on the core purpose of the initiative, he added, “It's a person that is going to significantly enrich the tech ecosystem or the American economy. You know, you're not just replacing one accountant who makes $60,000 with a lower-wage foreign accountant who makes $45,000 a year. That is not what the programme exists for.”

Highlighting specific financial and protective measures being introduced, he noted, “And so we came up with this idea to impose a $100,000 fee. We're also looking at various ways of preventing companies that use H-1B visas from laying off a bunch of American workers. So you know, one of the things that I find just shocking about this is you'll have a company that applies for an H-1B and they'll say, oh, we're desperate for workers.”

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Calling out contradictions in corporate hiring practices, Vance stated, “We can't find the workers. And then you go and look at their history and they've laid off 5,000 people. Well, that's ridiculous.”

Detailing the administration's stance on workforce displacement, he added, “If you're laying off American workers, you shouldn't be going to the market searching for foreign workers to replace them. So we're doing a lot within the confines, of course, of what we're allowed to do legally. We've gotten sued on some of this stuff, but I think fundamentally we're on the right on both the law and the policy.”

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