'Had To Kill Him': Gangster Goldy Brar Allegedly Claims Responsibility for Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder in Leaked Audio

A leaked audio recording circulating in Indian media has surfaced in which Canada-based gangster Satinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar, allegedly admits that he and his associates carried out the June 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia. The conversation, said to be between Brar and Khalistani operative Paramjit Singh Pamma, attributes the murder to Nijjar’s alleged support for drug networks that exploited teenagers.

In the clip, Brar is reported to say that Nijjar backed individuals who “groomed and incited 16- to 17-year-olds to sell drugs” and blackmailed young people into becoming informants or drug sellers so he could use them later.

“That’s why we, my team and I, had to kill Nijjar, because these people were using young people to sell drugs. Everyone has to face the consequences of their actions,” he allegedly states.

Nijjar, designated a terrorist by India and associated with the Khalistan Tiger Force, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey on June 18, 2023. The killing triggered a severe diplomatic crisis after then-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly suggested possible involvement by Indian agents. India rejected the claims as “absurd” and accused Canada of harbouring pro-Khalistani elements. Relations deteriorated sharply, with mutual expulsions of diplomats.

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The situation has since eased. Under Prime Minister Mark Carney, Canadian authorities stated there is no evidence linking Indian officials to the murder. In July 2026, RCMP Deputy Commissioner Lisa Moreland noted that organised-crime investigations and related charges did not implicate Indian officials.

Brar, long associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang (the two reportedly fell out later), is wanted in India in multiple murder cases, including the 2022 killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. The FBI has offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest in connection with the Bishnoi organised crime group’s activities in the US and Canada. Some reports also reference US indictments linked to the Nijjar killing under broader organised-crime probes, framing it as a transnational gang conflict rather than state action.

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Republic could not independently verify the clip’s authenticity. Some media outlets have reported that the voice matches Brar’s voice.