'Had Very Good Relations With Venezuela Over Many Many Years': EAM Jaishankar Expresses 'Concern', Urges Dialogue

Luxembourg City: As tensions in Venezuela simmer following US' ‘capture’ of Nicolas Maduro, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday (local time) urged all parties to sit down to sit down and come to a lasting conclusion that would contribute to the well being and safety of Venezuela, especially since it had “very good relations” with the South American country over “many many years.” This marks the first strong public statement from Jaishankar after Maduro's arrest.

"Yes, we are concerned at developments in Venezuela. We would urge all parties to sit down and come to the position of well being and safety of the people of Venezuela because at the end of the day that is our concern and we would want Venezuela the country with whom over many many years we had very good relations. So we would like the people to come out well," Jaishankar said.

The External Affairs Minister was in a meeting with Luxembourg's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Xavier Bettel. Jaishankar made these remarks on the sidelines of this meeting.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had expressed deep concern over the situation in Venezuela and called for peaceful resolution on Sunday.

"Recent developments in Venezuela are a matter of deep concern. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela. We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region," the MEA said.

The MEA said that the Indian Embassy in Caracas is in touch with members of the Indian community and it will continue to provide all possible assistance.

The MEA also issued an advisory for Indian citizens amid the unrest in Venezuela on Saturday.

"In view of recent developments in Venezuela, Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela. All Indians who are in Venezuela for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact with Embassy of India in Caracas through their email id: cons.caracas@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number +58-412-9584288 (also for WhatsApp calls)," the MEA said.

Jaishankar's latest comment expressing concern over the situation in Venezuela comes after the US carried out a large scale military operation in Venezuela and arrested Maduro along with his wife, Cilia Flores. The deposed leader and his wife is currently in US custody at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in New York. (With ANI inputs)