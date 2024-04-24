Advertisement

Viral: Love comes and goes for a lot of people. However, there may be a biological reason why love becomes an obsession for some people. A recent diagnosis of "love brain" was made of an 18-year-old Chinese girl who was reportedly calling her lover "more than 100 times a day." The terrifying diagnosis came after a disastrous infatuation story that left the girl, known as Xiaoyu, hospitalized and her lover in a difficult situation.

What Is ‘Love Brain’ Disease

The Fourth People's Hospital of Chengdu, doctor Du Na, was quoted by the South China Morning Post as saying that Xiaoyu started acting strangely during her first year of college. According to the article, Xiaoyu, a resident of Sichuan province in southwest China, became extremely reliant on her partner and required him around all the time after they began an intimate relationship. She began persistently asking him to let her know where he was at all times. She also anticipated that he would respond to her texts whenever possible. Her lover felt constrained and uncomfortable as a result, which made his life miserable.

Beware Of ‘Love Brain’ Disease

A video footage of Xiaoyu that went viral also showed her asking her boyfriend on WeChat to turn on his camera on multiple occasions. She calls him on video, though, even if he doesn't respond to the messages. According to the story, things got out of hand when Xiaoyu called her boyfriend over 100 times in a single day, and he didn't pick up. Her partner had to contact the police to restrain her because she was so furious about this that she began breaking everyday objects. When it seemed like Xiaoyu might jump from their home's balcony, the police arrived just in time. After being brought to the hospital, a borderline personality disorder—also known as "love brain"—was identified as her condition.

Dr. Du, who was cited by the South China Morning Post, stated that the "love brain" illness may coexist with anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder. The specialist stated that those who had not experienced positive interaction with their parents as children were more likely to have the illness. The doctor added that those with severe symptoms would require medical attention. He suggested that people with a minor version of this illness may heal themselves by learning to control their emotions.