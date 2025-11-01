Hafiz Saeed Refuses to Step Out Amid India’s Operation Trishul, Postpones Lahore Rally

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed has reportedly postponed his planned rally in Lahore amid India’s ongoing military drills, triggering speculation of panic within Pakistan’s terror networks. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed has reportedly postponed his planned rally in Lahore amid India’s ongoing military drills, triggering speculation of panic within Pakistan’s terror networks. The rally, scheduled for November 2, was abruptly called off following a message circulated among Lashkar cadres and sympathisers late Friday evening.

Sources indicate that Saeed has refused to step out of his Lahore residence, citing “security concerns” as India conducts large-scale joint war preparedness exercises along its borders. The decision, unusual for the terror mastermind known for his fiery public appearances, has caused unease among sections of Lashkar and Jaish-e-Mohammed cadres.

An internal communication was reportedly issued informing the terror outfit’s followers that the rally has been postponed until further notice. The announcement, reportedly made through Lashkar’s local networks, urged members to avoid public congregation.

Saeed’s sudden withdrawal comes as India continues its mega tri-service military exercise “Trishul” involving coordinated operations by the Army, Air Force and Navy. Officials in Delhi described the exercises as routine readiness manoeuvres, but the timing appears to have rattled Pakistan’s militant infrastructure.

The Lashkar chief, who has been designated a global terrorist by the UN and carries a $10 million bounty from the US, has rarely skipped public events in Lahore.