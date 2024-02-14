English
Updated February 14th, 2024 at 15:30 IST

Hamas Commander Sinwar Who Planned October 7 Attack Seen In Tunnel, Israel Releases Video | WATCH

The footage released by the IDF shows Sinwar walking through a Gaza tunnel with his family members.

Digital Desk
IDF releases Sinwar's video
This is the first time the deadly mastermind has been spotted for the first time since he went into hiding. | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Jerusalem: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday, February 14, released footage of what is said to be of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind behind the deadly October 7 attack.

The video shows IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari claimed that the Israeli authorities have received several such videos.

The footage released by the IDF shows Sinwar walking through a Gaza tunnel with his family members. This is the first time the deadly mastermind has been spotted for the first time since he went into hiding.

Hagari said, "This evening we are releasing the video of mass murderer and mastermind behind the Hamas massacre of October 7, Yahya Sinwar. This video is one of many that we have obtained since October 7. Sinwar started a war with Israel, a war that Israel did not seek."

He added, "Spotted: Yahya Sinwar running away and hiding in his underground terrorist tunnel network as Gazan civilians suffer above ground under the rule of Hamas terrorism. There is no tunnel deep enough for him to hide in."

Sinwar appeared healthy and was carrying a bag and wearing flip-flops. Though only his back could be seen in the footage the Israeli authorities identified him by the larger size of the man's ears and by using artificial intelligence.

Concluding the video, the spokesperson said, "Hamas leaders, wherever they are hiding, should know they are on borrowed time."

Published February 14th, 2024 at 15:28 IST

