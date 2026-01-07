Hamas, Lashkar Leaders Meet In Terror Den Pakistan, What’s Cooking?

Islamabad: A video that has surfaced on social media shows that a meeting took place between Hamas and the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders in Pakistan.

Evidence of this collaboration has surfaced in a viral video circulating on social media platform X, which shows a Hamas commander attending a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) function in Gujranwala, Punjab, Pakistan.

The footage identifies the Hamas official as Dr. Naji Zaheer and shows him meeting Rashid Ali Sandhu, an identified Lashkar commander. According to reports, the meeting took place during an event organized by the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), a group widely recognized as a political front for the LeT.

While the video is undated, some reports said that the meeting took place between January 2-5, 2026. The video clearly shows Zaheer and Sandhu sharing a stage, with Zaheer appearing as the guest of honor. Sandhu’s participation, facilitated by his role within the PMML, indicates the deepening engagement between these two U.S.-proscribed terrorist organizations.

Dr. Naji Zaheer’s Activities in Pakistan

Dr. Naji Zaheer, a Special Representative for Hamas and a close aide to former Hamas chief Khaled Mashal, was present during the meeting between Hamas leadership and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commanders in Pakistan.

Zaheer’s presence in the region is part of a long-standing pattern of engagement. According to recent reports, in February 2025, just weeks prior to the Pahalgam terror attack, he traveled to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) with a Hamas delegation. During this visit, he addressed an anti-India rally alongside senior commanders from both Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Zaheer’s influence in Pakistan has solidified through several key public and political appearances:

In January 2024, he conducted a high-profile media address at the Karachi Press Club.

In April 2024, he visited Islamabad, where he was formally felicitated by the Islamabad High Court Bar Association.

On October 14, 2023, exactly one week after the October 7 attacks in Israel, Zaheer met with Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F). He later spoke at the Mufti Mahmood Conference in Peshawar, an event featuring a video address by Khaled Mashal.

In 2023, he continued his outreach at the "Al-Aqsa Storm" conference in Quetta (Oct 29) and the "Toofan-e-Aqsa" event in Karachi (Nov 2023), appearing again alongside Khaled Mashal.