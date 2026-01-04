Trump's Hypocrisy At Peak: From Seeking Nobel Peace Prize To Ordering Invasion of Venezuela & President Maduro's Capture

President Donald Trump announced that he is placing Venezuela under temporary American control following a high-stakes military raid that captured President Nicolás Maduro. The operation, which took place in the early hours of January 3, 2026, resulted in Maduro being transported to New York to face federal drug-trafficking charges.

"We will run the country until such time as we can conduct a safe, proper, and judicious transition," Trump stated during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

"We cannot take the chance that someone else takes over Venezuela who doesn't have the interests of Venezuelans in mind," he said.

The move follows Trump’s order for precision military strikes across northern Venezuela. During the raid, U.S. special forces captured Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, who were subsequently flown to the United States for indictment.

The Nobel Controversy

The bold military action has reignited a fierce debate over Trump’s legacy. Critics are pointing to the perceived hypocrisy of a leader who has spent the last year aggressively lobbying for the Nobel Peace Prize. Since returning to the White House in January 2025, Trump has frequently claimed he "deserves" the accolade, often comparing his record to that of Barack Obama, who won the prize in 2009.

While the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Venezuelan activist María Corina Machado for her tireless work promoting democracy, Trump’s supporters continue to push for his recognition in 2026.

Claims of Global Peacemaking

At the American Cornerstone Institute Founder’s Dinner, Trump listed several conflicts he claimed to have resolved through "trade and respect," including:

-India-Pakistan (Ceasefire)

-Thailand-Cambodia

-Armenia-Azerbaijan

-Kosovo-Serbia

-Egypt-Ethiopia

-Israel-Iran

-Rwanda and the Congo

The White House also supported Trump's ambition for the prestigious prize.

“President Trump has done more for peace than everyone at the United Nations combined,” said White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly.

“Only this president could have accomplished so much for global stability because he has effectively Made America Strong Again,” the White House said.

The Path to the 2026 Prize

Despite his claims, French President Emmanuel Macron suggested during an interview that a Nobel win is only possible if Trump successfully ends the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

“There is only one person who could do something in the current situation—the American president,” Macron said.

“The Nobel Peace Prize is only possible if you stop this conflict,” the French President said.