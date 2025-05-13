‘A Powerful Moment’: Edan Alexander Walks Free, Flags of US and Israel Draped Over His Shoulders

Hamas has released Edan Alexander, a 21-year-old Israeli-American who was held hostage for 583 days, describing the move as a “goodwill gesture.” He was abducted on October 7, 2023, during a Hamas-led attack while serving at a military base near the Gaza border.

Alexander is the last known living American hostage to be freed by Hamas. His release comes just days before a scheduled visit to the Middle East by U.S. President Donald Trump, and follows what Hamas called recent “contacts with the U.S. administration.”

After being handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross, Alexander was transferred to Israeli forces and then taken to a hospital in Tel Aviv for a medical evaluation. There, he had an emotional reunion with his family, who had been actively campaigning for his freedom.

In a statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office welcomed Alexander’s release, calling it “a very emotional moment.” The Prime Minister's office credited the success to a combination of military pressure and diplomatic efforts led by President Trump, calling it a “winning combination.”

President Trump also praised the release on his social media platform Truth Social, calling it “great news” and a “step taken in good faith.” He congratulated Alexander’s family and expressed hope that this move would lead to further progress in ending the conflict and freeing remaining hostages.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, a group advocating for hostages and their relatives, welcomed the development, describing it as “a ray of light and hope.”