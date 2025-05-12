Who Is Edan Alexander? Hamas to Release Last American Hostage Amid Ceasefire Efforts

Who Is Edan Alexander? Hamas to Release Last US Hostage in Gaza | Image: X

Gaza: In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, Hamas has agreed to release 21-year-old Edan Alexander, the last known American hostage in Gaza, in a move hailed by mediators Qatar and Egypt as a vital step toward reviving stalled ceasefire negotiations. Alexander, an Israeli-American soldier, has been held captive since the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who announced the news on his social media platform, said, “Edan Alexander is coming home to his family,” calling it a “step taken in good faith” by Hamas. His release is expected on Tuesday, according to Reuters, citing officials familiar with the negotiations.

Alexander, born in New Jersey and raised in a Jewish-Israeli family, moved to Israel in 2022 after graduating high school and voluntarily enlisted in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). He was serving as a combat soldier when he was abducted during the deadly October 7 raid that killed 1,200 people and saw 251 taken hostage.

His family, still based in Tenafly, New Jersey, released a statement through the Israeli Hostages and Missing Families Forum, confirming they have been informed and are in close contact with U.S. officials regarding his imminent release.

A Complex Rescue Effort

The negotiations surrounding Alexander’s release involved high-level coordination between the United States, Qatar, Egypt, and Hamas. Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, and U.S. hostage envoy Adam Boehler have played key roles in the process. Boehler is currently in Israel with Alexander’s family and called the development “a positive step forward,” while urging Hamas to also return the remains of four other American citizens believed to have died in captivity.

According to Israeli officials, Alexander’s release will not involve a prisoner swap but will require Israel to temporarily halt drone flights over Gaza and observe a brief ceasefire to ensure the hostage’s safe transfer.

War Continues As Hostage Talks Resume

Despite the move, the Israeli government has made it clear that it has not agreed to a broader ceasefire. “Negotiations will continue under fire,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement, reiterating that military operations in Gaza will persist until all hostages are freed and Hamas is dismantled.

Still, the decision to release Alexander is seen as a significant gesture by Hamas, possibly aimed at reopening talks. Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas leader in Gaza, said the group is prepared to “immediately start intensive negotiation” to reach a final ceasefire agreement and end the war.

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

The war has taken a devastating toll. According to Gaza’s health authorities, more than 52,800 Palestinians have been killed since the conflict began, with over 2 million civilians displaced amid severe shortages of food, water, and medicine due to Israeli blockades.

Out of 251 hostages taken on October 7, at least 59 remain in captivity. According to Trump, only 21 are believed to still be alive.