Hantavirus Scare: 12 Hospital Staff Quarantined After Safety Lapses

A major scare linked to the deadly Hantavirus outbreak aboard the cruise ship MV Hondius has now reached a Dutch hospital, where 12 medical staff members have been placed under precautionary quarantine after potential exposure to an infected patient.

The workers at Radboud University Medical Center were involved in handling samples from a passenger evacuated off the Antarctic expedition vessel. Hospital officials later discovered that parts of the patient’s blood and urine were not processed under the highest-level safety procedures required for the virus, prompting emergency containment measures inside the medical facility.

While officials stressed that the probability of infection remains low, the hospital ordered a six-week preventive quarantine for the affected employees after identifying gaps in how infectious material had been handled.

The incident marks the latest escalation in what has rapidly become an international health emergency tied to the Dutch-flagged cruise ship, where at least three passengers have died and multiple infections have been confirmed across several countries.

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The infected patient had been airlifted to the Netherlands as part of a multinational evacuation operation after the outbreak spread onboard the MV Hondius during its month-long polar expedition through Antarctica and the South Atlantic.

Hospital authorities admitted that although standard precautions were initially followed, stricter international protocols specific to Hantavirus should have been used while processing blood samples. Officials also acknowledged that updated disposal regulations related to the patient’s urine were not properly implemented.

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“We deeply regret that this situation occurred and will investigate exactly how these lapses happened,” hospital board chair Bertine Lahuis said in a statement.

The outbreak aboard the Hondius has drawn global attention because health experts suspect the Andes strain of Hantavirus — the only known strain capable of limited person-to-person transmission.

What began as a luxury Antarctic expedition has since transformed into a complex international containment operation involving quarantine centres, hazmat teams, military evacuations and emergency monitoring across Europe and North America.

The voyage had departed from Ushuaia on April 1, carrying passengers across Antarctica and remote South Atlantic islands. Investigators believe the virus may have first entered the ship through a passenger who had travelled extensively through parts of South America before boarding.

Three deaths linked to the outbreak have already been reported, including two Dutch passengers and a German national.

Health authorities in France and the United States have also confirmed positive cases among evacuees flown out from the vessel. One American patient was transferred to the high-security biocontainment unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, which previously handled Ebola and COVID-19 cases.

The World Health Organization has described the incident as the first recorded Hantavirus outbreak associated with a cruise ship, though officials insist the overall risk to the public remains low.

Doctors say the infection often begins with flu-like symptoms such as fever, fatigue, headaches and severe muscle pain before potentially progressing into dangerous respiratory complications. Severe cases can rapidly develop into Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome, a condition that can cause fluid buildup in the lungs and fatal breathing failure.

Two Indian crew members evacuated from the ship have also been moved to the Netherlands for quarantine observation, though officials say both remain asymptomatic.