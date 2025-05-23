Harvard Fights Back Against Trump Ban on Foreign Students, Calls It 'Unlawful'

Washington: Harvard University on Friday spoke out against US President Donald Trump's decision to stop the university from taking in students from foreign countries. The university said the step is “unlawful” and could cause serious damage. “The government’s action is unlawful," said Harvard spokesperson Jason Newton.

Foreign Students Add Value to Harvard

Harvard said that international students are an important part of its community. They come from over 140 countries and help make the university better. A spokesperson said that this action will hurt both Harvard and the whole country. “We are fully committed to hosting international students and scholars,” said Jason Newton. “This retaliatory action threatens serious harm to the Harvard community and our country, and undermines Harvard's academic and research mission,"

Over 6000 Foreign Students Affected

Harvard shared that more than 6000 international students were studying at the university in the 2024 to 2025 academic year. These students made up about 27 percent of the student body.

US Government Gives Reason

According to reports, the Trump government said that Harvard’s campus is not safe. They also claimed the university had ties with the Chinese Communist Party. Because of this, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stopped the university from admitting foreign students. The decision is already in effect.

Now, over 6800 foreign students must either transfer to other universities or leave the US. If not, they may lose their legal status to stay in the country.

More Restrictions on Immigration

This step is seen as part of the Trump government’s larger plan to limit immigration. It also wants to reduce the number of foreign students studying in America. Many people are against this decision.

DHS Makes Strong Statements