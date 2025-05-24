Can't Add 2+2: Trump Mocks Foreign Students as Harvard Ban Stirs 'Mass Panic' on Campus

Washington: US President Donald Trump has triggered outrage after mocking Harvard University's international students, claiming that many of them can't even do basic Math like adding 2+2 and need “remedial math" lessons. His remarks came after a federal judge in Massachusetts temporarily blocked a controversial White House move aimed at barring Harvard from enrolling foreign students.

Addressing reporters at a media briefing on Friday, Trump was asked why his administration would stop the “best and brightest” from around the world from studying at Harvard. He said, “Did you see that? Where the students can’t add two and two and they go to Harvard. They want remedial math, and they’re going to teach remedial math at Harvard. Now, wait a minute. So why would they get in?” he said.

Trump further called international students “troublemakers,” claiming they are the ones often seen “picketing and screaming at the United States.”

“How can somebody that can’t and has very basic skills, how do they get into Harvard? Why are they there? And then you see those same people picketing and screaming at the United States and screaming that they’re antisemitic or they’re something. We don’t want troublemakers here," he further added.

Fear Grips Harvard campus

The federal court's temporary block has done little to calm the nerves on campus. According to The Guardian, foreign students at Harvard have described an atmosphere of “fear and confusion”, with many worried about their immigration status and academic future.

The panic was sparked by a move from Trump’s Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who had informed Harvard that the government is revoking its Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification—a step that would strip the university of its ability to admit international students which consists around 27 per cent.

Harvard University hit back swiftly, calling the move “unlawful and unwarranted” and warning that it would “imperil the future of thousands of students and scholars.”

“Privilege, Not a Right”