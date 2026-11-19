Shenzhen: The US president has come out to bat for the embattled former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang amidst the Chinese spy scandal. In an interview with Fox News, Trump said that the US 'needs to take care of its geniuses'. The presidential endorsement comes even as the Nvidia board closed the doors to a possible return of Huang.

"We have to take care of our geniuses, by the way. We don't have that many of them. When we have brilliant people like Jensen, we can't say, 'Oh, you know, he did this; we did; we have to take care; you know, I helped Elon a lot in my first term. I helped him a lot; he was in big trouble. And now we have a guy that's sending up rockets and landing them. You know, nobody's ever seen what happened the other day: the ship came in and landed safely, and they saved billions of dollars, and that's the way of the future. But I helped Elon a lot in my first term; a lot of people don't know that. You probably wouldn't have Elon today. We have to take care of our geniuses. There aren't that many of them," Trump told Fox News.

Trump's stance follows that of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who reiterated his public endorsement of Jensen Huang. Musk, speaking on the New York Times 'Deal Book Summit', equated Huang being forced out of Nvidia to the Chicago Bulls dropping basketball great Michael Jordan in the middle of a winning streak.

“You’re not going to find me saying one thing publicly and another thing privately. Jensen is an old friend of mine. I would call Jensen Michael Jordan, perhaps at his peak level, in terms of what he means to a team. You got to think long and hard before you take someone – let’s say you’re the Chicago Bulls, in the middle of your second season, and you got a winning streak that’s just going to happen, and then you kick Michael Jordan off your team. Doesn’t seem like a smart decision to me,” he said.

Advertisement

“There’s no one that can really replace Jensen. He does the roles of several people. He’s managing the supply chain. You see him eating street food in Korea and Taiwan with critical suppliers. He has long-term relationships that have been built up over decades. He understands technology incredibly well. His team loves him. And many of them are there because of him and have had higher offers to go elsewhere and have turned them down because of personal loyalty to Jensen,” Musk added.

The doors to Nvidia, however, appear to have closed for the embattled former CEO, with the company board ruling out his reinstatement, a position that has also been endorsed by US Congressmen like House leader Hakeem Jeffries. Huang has agreed to testify before 3 House Committees on December 1 regarding his affair with Alice Huang, the former Megaspeed Executive and alleged Chinese spy.

Advertisement