'He Speaks Like Their Cricket Team Plays': Netizens Roast Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif For Gaffes in 'Disastrous' UN Speech | Watch

A speech by Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif during his address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York has surfaced, showing the politician fumbling multiple times, prompting netizens to label it "disastrous."

The speech, primarily focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI), also referenced recent India-Pakistan military tensions.

Netizens pointed out that Asif fumbled seven times during his address.

Speaking at the AI Innovation Dialogue, chaired by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Asif stated, "AI is reshaping our world at a breathtaking pace... We must ensure that AI is harnessed to promote peace and development, not conflict and instability."

He further cautioned against the use of AI in limiting diplomatic options. He also mentioned India’s Operation Sindoor while talking about AI-driven warfare.

Asif's delivery lacked clarity and confidence, giving the impression of being unprepared. While it is common for politicians to use pre-written scripts, Asif's speech reflected a lack of seriousness at a significant global forum.

The video shared across social media platforms has gone viral prompting reactions from netizens.

Some observers suggested he appeared to deliver the speech under pressure, resulting in a "disastrous" performance. Others noted that he seemed to speak without conviction, as if he had no other choice.

Most netizens complained that the speech was incomprehensible, while others shared humorous remarks.

One user commented, "When speeches are made using AI, people like this would have no knowledge of what they are even stating, forget about it's meaning or facts....if enquired what he said just after, he may not be able to even able to summarize content of his own speech and what it meant, also makes difficult to even read AI made speech, when thoughts and words aren't his own, he himself may not be able to comprehend those statements."

Another wrote, "He speaks like their cricket team plays."

A third user remarked, “Operation Sindoor shook him.”