FIR Reveals Delhi 'Godman' Controlled CCTV Camera Outside Girls' Toilets; Cops Say He's Changing Guise To Evade Arrest

New Delhi: In the latest development in the Vasant Kunj Ashram molestation case involving Chaitanyananda Saraswati, director of a branch of a private institution, police sources report that the self-styled godman frequently changes his appearance to evade arrest.

Police also suspect that the accused has been avoiding the use of electronic devices to escape being traced and tracked.

New details have emerged in the case, providing evidence of Saraswati's evil intentions. According to sources, he installed CCTV cameras outside the girls' washrooms, and his phone controlled all CCTV cameras in the hostel and on campus. He reportedly viewed the footage from his phone.

The hostel, built on the monastery's grounds, accommodates 75 girls. It is currently vacant, with all the girls having returned home.

Efforts are underway to apprehend Saraswati, the key accused in the mass sexual assault case. Delhi Police have intensified their search for the fugitive baba, who has been on the run since allegations of sexual assault by multiple female students surfaced.

A lookout notice has been issued against him, and all relevant teams are using technical surveillance to track his movements.

Investigators revealed that Saraswati not only exploited female students but also took control of the institute and allegedly sublet Peetham property to private companies for monetary gain.

He has also been accused of misusing institute funds to purchase high-end luxury vehicles.

All CCTV footage containing substantial evidence has been deleted and police is working to retrieve footage from the DVR, reports said. Sources indicate that the accused tampered with the institute’s DVR system, resulting in the destruction of crucial CCTV evidence.

Victims have alleged in their complaints that they were often summoned to his office during odd hours.

His exact location remains unknown. Raids are underway at multiple locations across states to apprehend the accused.

Delhi Police have registered a case of alleged sexual harassment against Chaitanyananda Saraswati based on a complaint filed at Vasant Kunj North Police Station in the national capital.

According to the FIR, Chaitanyananda Saraswati is accused of committing multiple acts of sexual harassment and misconduct. The complaint states that the Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri, revoked the Powers of Attorney issued to him in 2008.

"Further, the Peetham has severed all ties with Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati," an excerpt from the FIR reads.

The complaint highlights communications received by the Peetham on July 28 and August 1, 2025, from a student and an Air Force officer, flagging allegations of "sexual atrocities" committed by the accused. Acting on these inputs, the Governing Council of the Peetham held a virtual meeting with over 30 female students on August 3.

In this meeting, the students alleged they were sexually harassed and traumatized, with claims that those from economically weaker sections were pressured to visit Chaitanyananda Saraswati's quarters at night.

The FIR also mentions allegations of lewd messages sent via WhatsApp and SMS, as well as threats to withhold degrees and documents. Additionally, the complaint alleges that surveillance cameras were installed inside the women’s hostel under the pretext of security, and some individuals close to Chaitanyananda Saraswati allegedly compelled students to comply with his demands while ignoring complaints.

According to the complaint, students faced threats of suspension, and parental intervention was restricted. One case of a student being forced to change her name was also noted. Further investigation is underway.