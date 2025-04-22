Donald Trump Gets Lambasted Over His ‘Insensitive’ Choice of Words For Pope Francis’ Funeral: Check His Post

Pope Francis passed away on April 21 at the age of 88, leaving the world in mourning. The Vatican confirmed his death early in the morning, with Cardinal Kevin Farrell announcing, “At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father.”

Soon after, former US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that he and his wife, Melania Trump, would attend the funeral in Rome. However, his choice of words sparked outrage online. “We look forward to being there!” Trump wrote in his post, referring to the funeral.

Many social media users found the phrase used by Donald Trump to be inappropriate and lacking sensitivity.

One user questioned, “Who ‘looks forward’ to attending a funeral?”

Another remarked, “He thinks he’s going to Coachella.” Several others described the message as “tone deaf” and even referred to it as “lunatic behavior.”

Pope Francis had been facing health challenges in recent months. Earlier this year, he was diagnosed with double pneumonia, raising concerns about his condition. However, according to Vatican doctor Andrea Arcangeli, the Pope passed away due to a stroke and irreversible cardiovascular failure. It was also reported that he had slipped into a coma before his death.