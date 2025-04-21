Pope Francis Dies LIVE: The first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church Pope Francis died on Monday, the Vatican confirmed. Over the course of his 12-year papacy, he had battled several health issues. Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced the pope's passing at 7:35 a.m. (0535 GMT), stating, "This morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the Father’s home.”
India Declares 3-Day Mourning As Mark of Respect On Pope Francis’s Death. MoHA releases a press note.
Pope Francis Death LIVE: The Eiffel Tower’s illuminations will go dark on Monday in memory of Pope Francis.
Pope Francis Death LIVE: Condoling the death of Pope Francis, US President Donald Trump said, “Rest in Peace Pope Francis! May God Bless him and all who loved him!."
Pope Francis Death LIVE: Spain on Monday announced that it will observe three days of mourning to honour Pope Francis after the Catholic Church head’s death.
Pope Francis Death LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pope Francis had met during the G7 Summit in June 2024 in Apulia, Italy. The meeting was one of the rare occasions the two leaders met face-to-face. Met Pope Francis on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. I admire his commitment to serve people and make our planet better. Also invited him to visit India," PM Modi had tweeted soon after the meeting.
Pope Francis Death LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the demise of Pope Francis who dies on Monday. "Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world," PM Modi wrote on X.
Pope Francis Death LIVE: Pope Francis has passed away at the age of 88, according to Vatican News. The announcement came on Easter Monday, a day after the Pope delivered a heartfelt peace message regarding the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. He had also met US Vice President JD Vance on Easter Sunday. Read full story here
Pope Francis Death LIVE: Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church passed away at the age of 88, the Vatican confirmed on Monday. His last public engagement was a meeting with the U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Easter Sunday morning at the Casa Santa Marta. Read full story here
Pope Francis Death LIVE: Pope Francis, who suffered from chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, died on Monday after critical health battle. He was 88. “At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church,″ Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, said in an announcement. Read the full story here