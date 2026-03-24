PM Modi Speaks With Trump, Discusses Ongoing Situation In Middle East

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump over the ongoing situation in the Middle East. The two leaders also discussed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open.

The Strait of Hormuz is controlled by Iran, which has restricted passage of American ships through the crucial route. However, Indian vessels carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is being allowed to transit freely.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor's post | Image: X

The telephonic conversation between Trump and Modi comes after the former announced a five-day pause on attacks on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure, adding that USA has been engaged in “very good and productive” talks with Iran for the past two days.

In a post on his Truth Social account on Monday, Trump wrote, “I am pleased to report that the United States of America, and the country of Iran, have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the middle east."

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He added, "Based on the tenor and tone of these in depth, detailed, and constructive conversations, which will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the department of war to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions.”

Israel-Iran War

The United States of America and Israel launched joint airstrikes on Iran on February 28 in a massive military operation, codenamed ‘Operation Epic Fury’ by the US and ‘Operation Roaring Lion’ by Israel. Iran retaliated and launched attacks on US military bases located in different countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. Iran codenamed its retaliation 'Operation True Promise IV'.

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