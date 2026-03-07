Heartbreaking Memorial Reveals Faces Of Innocent Kids Brutally Massacred In US-Israeli Airstrikes On Iran School

Tehran: A deeply-moving picture has surfaced showing all the victims of the US-Israeli airstrikes on an elementary girls' school in Iran's Minab. The airstrikes had resulted in the brutal massacre of 165 school girls. The image displays photographs of young children, many in school uniforms, framed together in what resembles a memorial tribute. The image has prompted emotional responses online, with users expressing grief and concern over the horrific impact of war on the lives of innocent civilians.

Reacting to the picture, a netizen said, “Children went to school with books, not weapons. The world must never normalize this.” Another said, "When children are involved, it reminds you how civilians often end up paying the worst price in conflicts."

An X user said, "They are all children, each one a world unto themselves. With a single decision, how many worlds have you plunged into darkness? Shame, such a shame."

Mass Graves Dug Up For Kids

Following the untimely demise of the girls, tiny graves were dug up for them.

Mass graves dug up for school girls killed in Iran war | Image: Reuters

Elementary school ‘Shajareye Tayabeh', located in the Hormozgan Province, suffered extensive damage following the attack. Visuals from the scene showed bodies of little girls lying on the ground, covered in blood and dust. People were also seen recovering children's schoolbags from the rubbles as blocks of concrete lying on desks and benches narrated a terrifying story of the horrors the children went through.



Visuals from the funeral held for the girls showed women mourning and crying unconsolably over the untimely demise of the innocent children.

Earlier, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei claimed that these innocent Iranian children were massacred in a “deliberate strike” on their school, solely to preoccupy Iran's armed forces with desperate search-and-rescue efforts at the educational facility. "This allowed the aggressors to strike military targets with greater ease and impunity. Calling this a mere "war crime" falls tragically short of capturing the sheer wickedness and depravity of such an atrocity," he added.

'We'd Never Deliberately Target School': US

When confronted about the loss of innocent lives at the Minab school, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, “The United States would not deliberately target a school. Our objectives are missiles, both the ability to manufacture them and the ability to launch them, and the one-way attack drones. That would be our focus, and that’s what we would be focused on. We would have no interest, and frankly no incentive, to target civilian infrastructure.”